Rukutana remanded until September 15

By Perez Rumanzi & Elly Katahinga





State Minister for Labour, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana has been further remanded by Ntungamo Chief Magistrate’s court until September 15, 2020 when court will pronounce itself on his bail application.

He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, malicious damage to property and threatening violence.

The Chief Magistrate, Ms Sarah Mponye Kolya, told the former deputy Attorney General on Tuesday that she needed more time to study his bail application and that Mr Rukutana would stay on remand until September 15 when she hopes to deliver her ruling.

“The magistrate has remanded him until September 15. It’s her discretion but the time is unfair. We argued the case, made submissions and the state made theirs. We thought this was a simple case whose ruling should not have taken an hour but since it’s her discretion, we respect the law. But this is completely unfair,” one of Mr Rukutana’s lawyers, Mr Gaston Kamugisha told journalists shortly after court proceedings.

The lawyer said the Rushenyi MP’s grounds for bail application included him being sickly and that bail was his right.

He had presented former Minister for information Jim Muhwezi, Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, Rubaare businessmen Ali Muteeba and Bob Kabobero as sureties.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Rukutana assaulted Julius Nuwamanya and inflicted actual bodily harm. Mr Rukutana also allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to Mr Moses Muhumuza.

The prosecution further contends that Mr Rukutana and others still on the run threatened violence against Mr Muhumuza, Mr Nuwamanya, Mr Stuart Kamukama, and Mr Rweiburingi.

Mr Rukutana and his escorts were arrested on Saturday on allegations of shooting and injuring Mr Rweiburingi in an election-related brawl.

The victim is a supporter of Ms Naome Kabasharira who defeated Mr Rukutana in last Friday’s NRM party primaries in the race for Rushenyi County parliamentary flag bearer.

On Saturday, police said in a statement that Mr Rukutana was being held on allegations of attempted murder by shooting. However, later on Sunday, the regional police spokesperson in Mbarara, Mr Samson Kasasira, said they had established that Mr Rukutana did not shoot the victim as had been earlier stated.

However, in court yesterday, the prosecution maintained the charge of attempted murder against Mr Rukutana.

President Museveni tweeted yesterday that Mr Rukutana and others who caused violence and attacked Ugandans during the NRN primaries would be prosecuted.

While flagging off bicycles for the party sub-county chairpersons at the NRM headquarters yesterday, Mr Museveni reiterated to have perpetrators of the election violence prosecuted and warned police not to grant them bond.

