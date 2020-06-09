Russia donates Shs11 billion towards locusts control taskforce

By Eve Muganga

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) through its Desert Locust Control taskforce, has received a donation worth $3 million (about Shs11 billion) from the Russian government to support in the fight against desert locusts in Uganda.

While receiving the donation on Monday at the ministry headquarters in Entebbe, Minister Vicent Ssempijja, said the funds will help in preparations against the second invasion of desert locusts.

“We received information from our scientists that we should expect more swarms of locusts than those ever seen, so we are sure that this donation will help to support regional teams to address the catastrophic invasion of desert locusts in Uganda,” he said.

Mr Ssempijja added that even though Uganda was prepared more than her neighboring countries, more support is still needed towards the locusts control team.

“We appreciate the tremendous work done by the UPDF on Locust Control Team, the donation received will enable us acquire more machinery including; spraying equipment, big trucks among others. The funds will also be used to train personnel on how to fight the locusts,” he said.

Russian ambassador to Uganda H.E Alexander Polyakov thanked the desert control team for the tremendous work already done and promised to visit the affected areas to see the progress.

“This is not the first time Russian government is supporting Ugandan. With this collaboration, we are sure these locusts will not leave big harm to the communities they invade, because they will be suppressed so easily and the people will be able to grow more crops,” he said.