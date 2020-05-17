Sakwa: Victim’s family disowns apology

By ALEX ESGALA

The family of the man who died after he was allegedly beaten by Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa and his alleged accomplices has refuted reports that they apologized and forgave the RDC.

On Friday, a group of youth armed with placards and claiming to be family members of the deceased, Charles Isanga told journalists that they had forgiven the embattled RDC.

When this reporter visited the family in Rwanda Village, Jinja District, Isanga’s uncle, Mr George Nabikamba disowned the group saying they had not apologized to the RDC.

Mr Isanga asked the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola.

He also asked President Museveni and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to intervene.

Isanga’s widow, Hadijja Namukaya, said that none of her 11 children was among the group that was paraded before the media.

“There is a family claiming that is part of us, it seems Mr Sakwa paid them to confuse the ongoing investigations in the case at the Jinja High Court in Jinja,” Ms Namukaya said. She also asked police in Jinja to arrest the group claiming to be her family members.

However, the Chairman LC3 Mafubira sub-county Hamis Kiganira Nagaya asked local politicians and Mr Sakwa to stop politicising the ongoing investigations and asked police to arrest those interfering with court process.

However, when contacted, Mr Sakwa said he had not met the group and neither had he stage-managed the group claiming to be Isanga’s family members.

“I just saw photos of the group on social media with placards that they had forgiven me. But why would I stage mange them! Given the current situation (court case and animosity), I cannot even meet them (victim’s family). I think someone is just trying to blackmail me. The case is before court and I hope the truth will come out eventually,” Mr Sakwa said.