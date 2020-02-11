Sales agent remanded for modifying solar panels

However, the suspect and others still at large did modify the panels by making a bypass on the atlas monitoring software system of the solar panel, through the mother board to take the solar gadgets off grid, so that they are not pursued for final payments.

By BETTY NDAGIRE

The Specialized Utilities Wildlife and Standards Court has remanded a sales man of a solar company for tampering with solar panels to avoid the supplier from tracking them for full payment.

The accused Robert Wamoga aka Wanyonyi, 22, is accused of modifying solar panels of his employer D-light Design Company Limited.

He appeared in as session presided over by magistrate Marion Mageni and denied two counts which include; making unauthorized access and modification of computer material.

Upon denying the charges, court opted to remand him to Luzira prison until February 26 as investigation continue.

Prosecution contends that Wamoga and others still at large in the month of January, 2020 in Kampala, accessed D-Light A850 base unit of a solar panel without permission from the supplier, to access free light from the solar panel.

Police records indicate that D-Light Limited has Pay As You Go solar services, where customers make down payment of Shs110, 000 before acquiring the panels.

These records indicate that the solar panels are distributed by D-light Limited agents when they are fixed with an Atlas board that tracks and monitors those solar panels whose payment is due.

However, the suspect and others still at large did modify the panels by making a bypass on the atlas monitoring software system of the solar panel, through the mother board to take the solar gadgets off grid, so that they are not pursued for final payments.