By DENIS EDEMA

JINJA-Assassins have killed a guard in an attack that left another watchman hospitalised.

The guards were on night duty on Monday at Mutai Secondary School in Kagoma Sub-county, Jinja District.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, identified the deceased as Peter Kabusera.

His colleague who is nursing injuries at Jinja Hospital has been identified as Zaakeyo Musumba.

The duo, according to Mr Ngako, were hired to secure the school during the ongoing nationwide lockdown that started in March, to stem the spread of Covid-19.

According to Mr Ngako, one of the teachers at the school reported to Mutai Police Post that their security guards had been attacked.

He said that when police rushed to the school, they found one guard dead and another one, who was seriously injured, lying in a pool of blood.

He said that they found a machete next to the body of the guard.

The body has been taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for a post-mortem.