Schools reject government demand to refund term two money

By PATIENCE AHIMBISIBWE

Head teachers of government-aided schools yesterday said they do not have the money they received for second term activities because it was spent on overhead costs.

Mr Martin Okiria Obore, the chairperson of the Association of Secondary School Head teachers of Uganda, told Daily Monitor that they have asked their members to explain to their respective chief administrative officers how the money that government released was used.

“The money schools get from government is little. It has been supplemented by parents’ contribution. Now that schools are closed, those with few enrolment cannot even pay for the basics. We have asked head teachers to talk to CAOs,” Mr Obore said.

His counterpart, Mr James Jjuuko, the Kampala Primary School Head teachers Association chairperson, said primary schools receive Shs3,033 as fees from government per term for each pupil and added that this was the time for government to allow them fix what had gone wrong.

“There are people who think since children are not in school, why are we sending money there. But there are schools which did not have chairs, had broken windows and this was the time to fix them. Many schools do not have computers. This money would make a lot of sense now,” Mr Jjuuko said.

The government pays Shs10,000 per pupil a year and Shs55,000 per student in O’level while those in A’Level receive Shs81,000.

Advertisement

The head teachers said the money pays teachers who are not on government payroll, meets housing allowances for staff, maintains the school compound, pays utility bills and security.

Mr Jim Mugunga, the Ministry of Finance spokesperson, yesterday said the instructions to the accounting officers must be followed unless there is evidence why it was not possible.

“The permanent secretary and secretary to the Treasury’s instructions are clear. They can only be complied with. However, where unique circumstance exists, it is imperative that those affected engage and explain with proof as opposed to pushing for an all-encompassing withdraw of the instruction,” Mr Mugunga said.

Mr Keith Muhakanizi, the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary, wrote to all accounting officers on July 22 directing them to return money which was released under their vote for schools to the Consolidated Fund. The schools have two weeks to report back.

“You were instructed to use the funds only when government instructs the schools to open for second term. Considering the schools did not open for second term and FY2019/20 came to an end, you are instructed to return the funds,” Mr Muhakanizi said.