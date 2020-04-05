Second term likely to resume on April 27

By Monitor Reporter

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni has said that schools and higher institutions of learning that were closed after the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic, are likely to open on April 27 once the outbreak is contained in Uganda.

She said that pre-primary, primary, secondary schools, and Primary Teachers Colleges will open for continuation of Term one on April 27 up to June 12.

She said universities and other institutions of higher learning will resume their first Semester on May 2.

Ms Museveni who was addressing the nation on Saturday night, directed education institutions not to charge students any additional fees when studies resume adding that learners are not expected to write end-of-term examinations.

Schools were closed last month after the global outbreak coronavirus. They were expected to re-open on April 30.

Term two, according to the First Lady, will open on June 22, to September 4; while the third term will begin on September 21 and end on December 19.

She said that universities and their tertiary institutions, including technical institutions will resume their current Semester on May 2.

Advertisement

“Candidates shall do only one school generated Mock Examinations at the end of Term 2 and therefore, all schools are herewith barred from engaging students in any externally set mock examinations this year, to ensure syllabus recovery time is not wasted,” she said. “We have received several complaints/concerns that some Universities are forcing students to pay for and do online Examinations during this period, yet quite a number of our students do not have the required facilities and the money to do this. We have therefore, decided that all these examinations be suspended until we are out of this crisis.”

She said, however, that should the lockdown be prolonged, the Ministry of Education will communicate and find ways of engaging the learners.

In response to the danger posed by the pandemic to Uganda learners, President Museveni on March 20 closed all schools and educational institutions for a period of 30 days in a bid to avoid the possible rapid spread of new infections of COVID- 19 were schools to remain open.