Security guard on the run after shooting three people

By DENIS EDEMA

A security guard deployed to safeguard Eram Poultry Farm in Lugazi municipality, Buikwe District is on the run after allegedly shooting and injuring three people he suspected to be thieves.

The Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said the suspected thieves were shot and injured after they had reportedly invaded the farm.

"The suspected thieves were shot by Mr John Muhindo, a security guard attached to SWAT Security Group who had been deployed to guard the farm at night. After the incident, he fled the scene, leaving the gun behind," she said.

Ms Butoto noted that two guards were deployed at the farm, but at a distance and it’s Muhindo’s colleague who picked the gun and notified his supervisor who also reported the matter to police.

"Ronald Tumwebaze (Muhindo’s colleague) notified his supervisor about the incident and his colleague's disappearance and when we visited the scene, we recovered the gun,” she said.

Ms Butoto said the injured suspected thieves were taken to Kawolo Hospital where they are currently nursing gunshot wounds as investigations continue.