By James Kabengwa

As individuals and organizations continue to donate relief items and cash towards the fight against Covid-19, a consignment of food whose origin is now the centre of a wide investigation in Wakiso District has been discovered at a home.

The house belongs to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Councillor for Rubaga South, Ms Faridah Nakabugo.

Bags of posho in different weights, a box of sanitisers, cartons of milk and sugar put in green polythene bags, rice, bags of beans, one tank of hand washing and cooking oil were recovered.

However, Nakabugo told Daily Monitor that she bought the food and kept it in her house.

“The community members thought it was government food and they alerted police. The food was brought here during day,” she said.

Mr Tom Mutebi, a local leader in Nakabugo zone said that authorities responded to rumors that in the wee hours of Friday, three trucks of food arrived and one was stuck in a muddy access road.

“People on the trucks called for help to push the stuck trucks towards an incomplete non occupied house. They told us they offloaded lots of food but were surprised that in the morning, some food was reloaded on the trucks and taken away. That’s when they came to us and the police,” Mutebi said.

In a statement at KCCA Facebook page on Sunday, KCCA noted that its coucillors had been involved in misuse of relief food.

"We are investigating with police and we will come out with a full report," the statement said.

But Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire declined to comment on the matter referring this reporter to the Force’s chief communications officer, Mr Fred Enanga.

When contacted, Mr Enanga said: “I understand it was Edith Nakalema [who conducted the operation).”

Lt Col Nakalema is the head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

However, senior presidential press secretary, Mr Don Wanyama said that after consulting with Nakalema’s team, he was told that police conducted the operation.

“It wasn’t Nakalema’s team. Instead it was police,” Mr Wanyama said.

However, a police source said their line of investigations point to why the food was transported at night, why a councillor who is a resident of Ndeeba transported the food to Wakiso and stored it in a non-inhabited house. By press time, police were still guarding the house.