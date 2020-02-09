Seven injured as Rukungiri-bound bus knocks Fuso truck

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

Seven people have been seriously hurt after a bus they were travelling in knocked a Fuso truck along Mbarara-Kabale road.

Rwizi region traffic Police Commander, Mr Justin Opus said the bus belonging to Kasaba Investments which was traveling from Kampala to Rukungiri knocked a Fuso truck on Sunday morning at Rugando-Rwampara, 10miles from Mbarara town.

‘’This morning about 5:30am, we had an accident involving a bus belonging to Kasaba Investments and a Fuso lorry along Mbarara-Kabale road. Seven passengers got injured,’’ Mr Opus said.

He said police are yet to establish the cause of the accident since the bus knocked the truck which was going in the same direction.

‘’We did not register any deaths. Seven people were injured and they were rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital while some are admitted to Mayanja Memorial Hospital. We are still investigating the cause of the accident,’’ Mr Opus said.



Mr Musa Mwesezi who was driving the ill-fated Fuso truck said the speeding bus driver wanted to overtake him but there was an oncoming trailer. The bus driver reportedly crashed into him in attempt to dodge the oncoming trailer.