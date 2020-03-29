By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

Uganda’s Ministry of Health last night confirmed more seven cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number to 30.

The ministry said all the seven new cases are imported and that four of them were under institutional quarantine while three were under self-quarantine at the time of the test after they presented with signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The cases include:

A 30-year-old Ugandan female resident of Bunga, Kampala who arrived from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 18, 2020.

A 26-year-old Ugandan female resident of Mutungo, Kampala who arrived from United Kingdom on March 20, 2020.

A 10-year-old Ugandan male resident of Bulenga village, Suubi who arrived from United Kingdom on March 20, 2020.

A 25-year-old Ugandan female resident of Kungu, Najjera who arrived from United Kingdom on March 20, 2020.

A 59-year-old Ugandan male resident of Senero, Kalangala who arrived from United States of America on March 12, 2020.

A 33-year-old Ugandan male resident of Naluvale, Wakiso District who arrived from Dubai, UAE on March 19, 2020.

And a 24-year-old Ugandan female resident of Gayaza, Wakiso who arrived from United Kingdom on March 20, 2020.

According to a statement dated March 29 and signed by Dr Henry G Mwebesa, the director general of Health Services at Ministry of Health, a total of 1,001 cases are under follow up; 812 of these are under institutional quarantine while 189 are under self-quarantine.

A total of 1,660 high risk travellers have completed their 14 days of follow up and have been issued with certiﬁcates of completion of the mandatory quarantine.

“A total of 497 contacts of conﬁrmed cases are under follow up. All the 30 confirmed COVlD-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade, Adjumani and Hoima Hospitals,” part of the statement reads.

Contrary to the various social media reports, Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 death.

The Ministry of Health continues to explain that COVID-19 presents with the following signs and symptoms; running nose (flu), cough, fever and difﬁculty in breathing. To report any suspected cases of COVlD-l9, call the Ministry of Health toll free lines on 919, 0800-100-066, 0800-203-033 or 0800-303-033.

As the fast spreading virus continues to devastate thousands of lives from around the world, the Ministry continues to appeal to the general public to remain calm but be vigilant and practice the preventive measures.

“Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub at least three times a day, maintain a social distance of at least 2 meters and if you have ﬂu like symptoms, cover your nose and mouth with a mask,” the Ministry advises.

Globally, the coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world, while over 30,000 have died of the disease worldwide.