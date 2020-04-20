Several workers injured at collapsing Entebbe building

By Eve Muganga

About 20 construction workers have been rushed to various health centres after a structure they were building collapsed.

The structure was being constructed at the former Ssese Gateway Beach at Kitubulu in Katabi Town Council, near Entebbe.

It unclear which company was in charge of the construction.

Police, arrested three Asian nationals who were reportedly supervising construction works.

No deaths have been registered, although three workers are reported to have been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The Deputy District Resident Commissioner in Entebbe, Mr Noor Njuki blamed the accident on site engineers.

Advertisement

“The metallic bars which were used seem to be very weak and couldn’t support the building,” he said.

Cases of collapsing buildings are common in Uganda due mainly due to poor laws, corruption, impunity and negligence.