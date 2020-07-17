Shs17b set aside for innovations

By Franklin Draku

Government has earmarked an additional Shs17 billion to boost innovations across the country, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, has said.

The funds are in addition to Shs10b the ministry has already received.

During the European Union-African Union Research and Innovation ministers virtual meeting with special focus on Covid-19, yesterday, Dr Tumwesigye said the country has lost a number of innovations to foreign countries because local innovators could not patent such ideas.

“We are going to table a supplementary budget to get Shs17b for innovations...We want to ensure that our innovators are able to turn their ideas into finished commercial products,” he said.

The minister said the Makerere ventilator project will receive Shs600m to develop the ventilator and ensure that they produce an affordable product.

“They will be able to produce ventilators that will not cost more than $3,000(about Shs11m).Many of the ventilators on the market are too expensive and our people cannot afford. So the Makerere University low cost ventilators will help us in this,” he said.

Currently, medical ventilators cost between $5,000 (Shs18.4m) and $50,000 (Shs184m).

Dr Tumwesigye also said at the continental level, the AU ministers responsible for education, science and technology have agreed on establishment of an Education, Science and Technology Fund.

He said the ministers have requested the AU Commission to combine the Africa Science Technology and Innovation Fund together with Education Fund into a single Education, Science, Technology and Innovation fund.

“We believe that this fund will contribute towards the improvement of Africa’s competitiveness in the 21st Century, with skilled and well educated workforce, state-of the-art and well equipped laboratories to ensure that science can contribute to bringing solutions to the problems that Africa is facing,” he said.

Dr Tumwesigye said innovation platforms will benefit from building the requisite infrastructure.

He also said this will link them with universities and research institutions to business and the private sector for the African innovators to flourish and provide jobs and wealth creation.

“The time surely is ripe to support a decisive shift in the leadership, governance, and funding of African research and innovation,” he added.

Dr Tumwesigye said over past months, the leadership of the African-based institutions together with the US national institutes of health, and others have initiated an enterprise known as the Coalition for African Research and Innovation.

“Our collective aim is to create a stronger, more sustainable and autonomous African biomedical research enterprise. I have been delighted by the early enthusiasm and support for this formative initiative among African ministerial and corporate colleagues alike,” he said.