Shs3b fish facility lies idle for 12 years

By TAUSI NAKATO

A Shs3.6b fish processing facility at Bugoto Landing Site, Bukaboli Sub-county in Mayuge District is lying idle, 12 years after it was commissioned by the government.

The facility, commissioned in 2008 by then Fisheries minister, Ruth Nankabirwa, primarily to improve the quality of fish, was meant to be fitted with an ice block processing plant, fish handling slabs, safe water supply system and water-borne sanitary facilities, according to its architectural designs.

However, it has not only been submerged by rising water levels of Lake Victoria, but is now a breeding place for bats.

In 2008, the Fisheries ministry, with funding from the African Development Bank (ADB), embarked on the construction of fish handling facilities countrywide and Mayuge District was one of the beneficiaries.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr James Shilaku, said the ice block plant that is supposed to supply ice for fish preservation has never been installed.

“The facility was not completed; the fence, power and water supply system were not fixed. It lacks a standby generator and paved parking space for vehicles and boats,’’ he said on Monday.

Mr Shilaku said they have made several reports to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), but nothing has been done to-date.

“Two different parliamentary committees came on ground to assess the situation and we have also made reports to MAAIF but the facility remains unutilised,’’ he said.

The Member of Parliament for Bunya East in Mayuge District, Mr Waira Kiwalabye Majegere, attributed the ‘shoddy work’ on the facility to the contractor.

“They (engineers) were incompetent and did not install some crucial facilities such as the ice processing plant yet a lot of money was spent on it,’’ he said while appealing to government to intervene.

Mr Majidu Kapado, a resident and fisherman at Bugoto Landing Site, said they have to travel long distances to buy the ice from Busia and Jinja districts.

“We spend Shs60,000 on transport to Busia District and another Shs70,000 for buying the ice. Sometimes, we buy it from Jinja yet we would have saved that money if the facility was working,’’ he said.

The chairperson of Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda in Mayuge District, Mr Paul Mbaizi, said government should monitor its projects.

The MAAIF director of fisheries, Dr Edward Rukuunya, said: “The plant was fully installed and officially handed over to Mayuge District Local Government.”