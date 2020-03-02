By URN

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has appointed Simon Kaboggoza as the new chief executive officer of Buganda Land Board, a company that manages as the kingdom land.

Mr Kaboggoza replaces David Kyewalabye Male who in February last year was appointed as Minister in Charge of Culture, Security, and Tourism.

Speaking to reporters at Bulange Mengo, the seat of the Kingdom, the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said there was need to leave Kyewalabye as the CEO to allow for a smooth transition as they searched for a replacement.

“The management of the Buganda Land Board selected Kaboggoza as the most suitable candidate to replace Kyewalabye Male. I also presented his credentials to the Kabaka who was pleased with them and hence appointed him as the CEO,” Mr Mayiga said.

Buganda Land Board was created in 1993 immediately after the coronation of Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II as the 36th Kabaka of Buganda. It was then known as the Ebyaffe Board, led by former Masaka municipality MP John Kawanga. He was later to be replaced with the late James Mulwana, Levi Zzimbe and Marin Kasekende.

The company administers the Kabaka’s 360 square mile land, the land that houses Bulange and Masengere complexes, the county and sub-county land, the official Katikkiro, Muwanika, Mulamuzi and Namasole land among others. Kyewalabye Male has been at the helm of the company for almost 12-years having assumed the office in 2008.