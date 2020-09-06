Six people die as candidates protest results

MONITOR TEAM



COUNTRYWIDE- Six people were killed in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party election-related violence in Isingiro, Katakwi, Namutumba and Tororo districts on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Gordon Muhumuza, Wilber Nkabandiho and Bright Musa.

The Rwizi Region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, said Muhumuza, 20, was beaten to death by a mob in Rwakakwenda Parish, Kabuyanda Sub-county in Isingiro South for allegedly trying to interfere with the election process.

“The suspects are known and police is tracking them so that they are prosecuted in court,” Mr Kasasira said.

Nkabandiho, 26, a resident of Katwengye Village in Isingiro Town Council was reportedly shot dead by a UPDF soldier at a polling station.

“A presiding officer refused to declare who had won and wanted to take off with the papers. In the process of trying to disperse the angry crowd, a UPDF soldier ended up shooting dead one of the voters,” Mr Kasasira said.

He added that Pte Siddi Katikiro and two other alleged accomplices have been arrested.

Advertisement

Another case of shooting by UPDF soldiers was registered at Rugaga Trading Centre in Bukanga North.

Mr Kasasira said Musa died while being taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

He was shot as soldiers were dispersing violent supporters of Mr Jeremiah Kamurari.

Mr Kasasira said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In Katakwi District, Teddy Akiror, a resident of Kapujan Village, Kapujan Sub-county, was shot dead.

Akiror was killed following violence that erupted between the supporters of the incumbent distrct chairperson, Mr Walter Elakas, and the incumbent Toroma MP, Mr Andrew Joseph Kolou.

In Tororo, the NRM registrar, Mr Sinambiyo Oketcho, was knocked dead by a vehicle.

Voting was suspended in Bukono constituency after an agent of State Minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza, was killed. In other areas such as Kiruhura, there were protests after the incumbent, Col Fred Mwesigye, was announced winner of Nyabushozi. The supporters of Wilson Kajwengye protested, saying the results were doctored.

Sanga Town Council mayor and a supporter of Mr Kajwengye, Mr Safari Mugyenyi, claimed they were rejecting the outcome of the election because the party registrars were biased.

They also claimed that the supporters of Mr Kajwengye were not allowed to vote in Kinoni, Akeera and Kyamusisa areas. One of Mr Kajwengye supporters, Dr Judah Orugumaho is nursing injuries at a hospital in Rushere after being beaten.

Still in Kiruhura, the results of the district Woman MP delayed to be announced and the supporters of the incumbent Ms Sheila Mwine, who was leading, protested after the district NRM registrar announced that voting should be repeated at one of the polling stations.

Ms Mwine’s supporters, who had started celebrating, said they were surprised when the district party leadership delayed the announcement of the outcome.

It was not clear why the Kiruhura NRM chairman, Mr Shadrac Nzeire, declined to announce the results of the election and instead waited for the NRM electoral commission chairman, Mr Tanga Odoi, to declare the results.

Mr Odoi later said he would suspend the outcome of Nyabushozi results because of the irregularities.

In the newly-created Rwampara District, the two contestants for the seat declared themselves winners.

In Kinkizi East, State Minister for Urban Planning Chris Baryomunsi protested the results and the process had to be suspended.

In Sheema South, Kazo District, Dodoth East and Moroto Municipality, the results were also not announced because of the protests.

Reported by Jonan Bainomugisha, Alfred Tumushabe, Risdel Kasasira, Fred Wambede, Stephen Okello, Suzan Nanjala, Cissy Makumbi, Robert Owot, Olivier Mukaaya& Joseph Omollo