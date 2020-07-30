Six traders arrested in demo over closure of acardes

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

Six traders were arrested yesterday after staging a protest in downtown Kampala to express their displeasure over the continued closure of the arcades in which they operate.

Under their umbrella body, the New Generation Traders Association, the traders were demanding the reopening of Qualicel, Namaganda and City Centre arcades, which were closed by the landlords over failure to pay rent areas.

The rent arrears were accumulated during the three months of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Moses Agaba, the chief mobiliser of the New Generation Traders Association, said it is unfair for landlords to deny the traders access to their goods and arcades yet they have not been working.

“They should be understanding and reduce the rent that they are demanding us to pay. Truthfully speaking they are very sure that we haven’t been working because of the lockdown. It would, therefore, be unfair for them to ask us to pay rent for all those months,” Mr Agaba said.

Mr Steven Muwonge, another trader, said the police are unfairly apprehending them.

“Police are cooperating with landlords to torture us. We have done everything to enable us to start business again but they are frustrating us,” Mr Muwonge told Daily Monitor before he was whisked away by Police.

The deputy spokesperson of the Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the traders incited violence and attacked police officers.

“We arrested six and we preferred to investigate inciting violence because the crowds threw stones at our vehicle. Our officers were pelted with stones,” Mr Owoyesigyire said in a telephone interview.