Sniper gang strikes again, targets government cars with petrol bombs- Police
Saturday June 27 2020
Police are investigating a suspected sniper gang that is hurling improvised petrol bombs targeting, especially government vehicles, three months after four of such attacks were reported in Kampala.
Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango on Saturday said three new incidents had been reported in different parts of the city including Katwe, Nateete and Busega.
“We suspect that the criminals' intention is to force government to stop health guidelines against carrying of passengers by boda-boda motorcyclists that government put in place to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” Mr Onyango said in a statement before adding that the joint security teams have identified five suspected criminals who have been using the motorcycles.
“And we are pursuing them,” he added.
According to police, the gang attacked a government vehicle registration number UG 0450T on June 23, 2020. However, the occupants survived unhurt.
“In the second incident, the suspects politely asked the driver of motor vehicle registration number UG 0182H to stop for them to cross. When the driver stopped, they pulled out a hammer and hit the windscreen. The criminals were unable to execute their crime and fled after their hammer fell in the car. The third was conducted at Busega-Mityana Roundabout when criminals hurled a flammable liquid in the bottle in a government vehicle registration number UG 0199K, a Toyota Fortune on June 26, 2020,” Mr Ongango added.
He said the bottle exploded into flames on the co-driver's side but it was extinguished by passersby.
“We are using all the available technology at our disposal to have them arrested and charged with malicious damage to government property and other offences,” he said.
This is not the first time police are investigating such attacks. In March this year, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said four similar attacks had been recorded by security agencies.
Mr Enanga told journalists in Kampala on March 2 that the anonymous group carried out the attacks around lunch time the week before and they were captured on CCTV cameras on February 26.