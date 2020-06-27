By MONITOR TEAM

Police are investigating a suspected sniper gang that is hurling improvised petrol bombs targeting, especially government vehicles, three months after four of such attacks were reported in Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango on Saturday said three new incidents had been reported in different parts of the city including Katwe, Nateete and Busega.

“We suspect that the criminals' intention is to force government to stop health guidelines against carrying of passengers by boda-boda motorcyclists that government put in place to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” Mr Onyango said in a statement before adding that the joint security teams have identified five suspected criminals who have been using the motorcycles.

“And we are pursuing them,” he added.

According to police, the gang attacked a government vehicle registration number UG 0450T on June 23, 2020. However, the occupants survived unhurt.

“In the second incident, the suspects politely asked the driver of motor vehicle registration number UG 0182H to stop for them to cross. When the driver stopped, they pulled out a hammer and hit the windscreen. The criminals were unable to execute their crime and fled after their hammer fell in the car. The third was conducted at Busega-Mityana Roundabout when criminals hurled a flammable liquid in the bottle in a government vehicle registration number UG 0199K, a Toyota Fortune on June 26, 2020,” Mr Ongango added.