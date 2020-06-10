Sorry state of Kayunga offices raises eyebrows

By Fred Muzaale

It was supposed to be an iconic flawless structure and symbol of pride for Kayunga District, but the administration block is falling apart.

The office block, which contains 71 offices, was constructed at a cost of Shs900m and completed in 2009, is now leaking. Some sections of the concrete ceiling have fallen, paint has peeled off while some of the floor tiles are either broken or disjointed.

Additionally, some of the roofing tiles have turned black while the sewerage and water systems are dysfunctional.

These visible defects in the structure have raised concerns from the staff and residents who visit the district headquarters.

Mr Robert Drate, the district water engineer, who was the acting district engineer then and oversaw the construction work, acknowledges that the structure is in a “sorry state”.

“It is true that there are defects on the building, but it is not because of shoddy work. If it was shoddy work, the defects could have emerged during the retention period. I would have detected it, but I think after all this time, the building needs maintenance,” Mr Drate says.

He, however, notes that the building was being used before it was fully complete after the central government returned the buildings in which they had been operating to Buganda Kingdom.

Some of the district staff, who declined to be named, complain that in some cases, their documents are destroyed by water from the leaking roof.

“The falling concrete ceiling might injure one of us,” a female district staff, who preferred anonymity, says.

Mr Tom Sserwanga, the Kayunga District chairperson, blames the problem on the original design of the building which he says does not favour proper water drainage.

Mr Sserwanga adds that carrying out the construction work in phases made joining of the roof hard.