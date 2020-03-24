South Sudan nationals intercepted in Gulu over Coronavirus

By CISY MAKUMBI

GULU- A Coronavirus Task Force in Gulu District is holding two South Sudan nationals who were intercepted at Elegu Border Post in Amuru District.

They were on their way to South Sudan.

It’s reported that the two South Sudan nationals arrived at Entebbe Airport from Dubai on March 21 and after going through the procedures at the airport, they were ordered to start a 14-day self-quarantine in a Kampala hotel.

Unfortunately, on Monday morning, they reportedly sneaked out of the hotel and set off to South Sudan in a special hire taxi, according to the task force chairperson, Mr Martin Ojaara Mapenduzi.

Mr Mapenduzi is the Gulu District chairman.

“The task force team brought them back to Gulu town where they have been quarantined with maximum security. Our medical team is doing everything possible and samples were being taken to Entebbe [Uganda Virus Research Institute], for a test,’’ Mr Mapenduzi said on Tuesday.

“When the results are out and found to be negative, they will have to be kept in isolation for 14 days and then face the law,’’ he said.

He, however, did not specify what charges are likely to be preferred against them.

In Nwoya District, some residents abandoned their homes after a South Africa based woman went to the area.

It’s alleged that the woman arrived at Aparanga Railway Village, Anaka Sub-country, on Saturday night from South Africa.

South Africa has registered at least 274 coronavirus cases.

According to Mr Geoffrey Opobo, the Anaka Sub-county chairman, he dispatched a medical team to the area but when they reached the woman’s home, she had fled the home with her family members.

She is suspected to have moved with her four children to Aparanga Village where her husband, a one Oloya Lacani, lives.

Dr Janet Oola, the Nwoya District Health Officer confirmed the incident saying that they have informed officials in Gulu District to trace her.

Gulu acting District Health Officer, Mr Yoweri Idiba, however, said he was not aware about the incident.

He said they are following up a different case of a Nigerian national who was sighted in Obiya Highland, Bungatira Sub county.