South Sudan reopens airports despite rise in Covid-19 cases

By Xinhua

South Sudan's Civil Aviation (SSCAA) has reopened airports across the country and announced the resumption of both domestic and international flights despite rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In a letter dated May 11 and addressed to all airline operators in the country, David Subek Dada, SSCAA chief executive officer, said the country's airspace opened on Tuesday in line with last week's presidential directive to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

On March 24, South Sudan closed all airports and border crossings in a bid to contain coronavirus spread.

Dada said travellers and airline operators will be required to adhere to preventive measures recommended by the Ministry of Health before being permitted entry.

The measures include wearing of face masks, social distancing and spraying of all aircrafts on arrival. International travellers are also required to produce medical certificates from countries of origin declaring them Covid-19 free and be subjected to 14-day quarantine upon arrival to South Sudan.

South Sudan reported its first coronavirus cases on April 5 and the number of cases has since risen 174 with zero deaths as of Monday.