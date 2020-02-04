Speaker Kadaga mourns Moi

By Monitor Reporter

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has hailed the fallen former President of Kenya, Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, for harbouring Ugandans who fled their country when it was experiencing political instability.

Moi who was president of Kenya for 24 years, before relinquishing power in 2002, died on Tuesday

at Nairobi Hospital.

“We salute Mzee Moi for having been a good neighbour and provided sanctuary to several Ugandans whose lives were in grave danger,” Ms Kadaga’s condolence message reads in part. “ During his presidency, which spanned from 1978 to 2002, Uganda went through throes of political instability. Over the period, Uganda witnessed seven regime changes. Many Ugandans fled and found refuge in Kenya.”

Ms Kadaga said that Moi was a friend of Uganda and played a pivotal role in the revival of the East Africa Community.

“And above all, we salute him for enhancing trade and political co-existance between the two nations,” Ms Kadaga said. “I send my condolences to Parliament and all people of Kenya over this loss.”

Moi became president in 1978 following the death of Kenya's first president Jomo Kenyatta the same year.

He was born in 1924 in Sacho, Kenya. He was educated at mission and government schools. He became a teacher aged 21 and in the early 1960s, as Kenya began to move toward independence (1963), he was appointed minister of education in the transitional government.

Although he had originally been cofounder and chairman of the Kenya African Democratic Union, a party composed of minority peoples, he joined the Kikuyu-dominated Kenya African National Union (KANU) in 1964. That same year Moi was appointed minister of home affairs.

Named vice president in 1967, Moi became president in 1978 following the death of Jomo Kenyatta. He quickly consolidated his power, banning opposition parties and promoting his Kalenjin countrymen to positions of authority at the expense of the Kikuyu.