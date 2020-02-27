By JOB BWIRE

Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has named Denis Kaalago of Iganga Secondary School as the best visually impaired student, according to the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE) released Thursday.

According to Mr Daniel Odongo, the board’s executive secretary, Kaalago scored B, B, A in History, Christian Religious Education (CRE) and Literature in English respectively, and Subsidiary passes in General Paper and Computer studies.

Meanwhile, the best dyslexic candidate was identified as Christine Mugisha Ahabwe from Gayaza High School with A,E, B in History, Economics and Literature respectively and subsidiary passes in General paper and subsidiary in Mathematics.

Joel Joseph Odongo from Merryland High School Entebbe was the best candidate with hearing impairment.

“He scored C, O, A, in Entrepreneurship Education, Christian Religious Education and Art respectively, with subsidiary passes in General paper and Computer studies," Mr Odongo said.

The number of Special needs candidates who sat for UACE last year were 205 as compared to 177 in 2018.

Advertisement