Stanbic bank's profit drops by Shs6.6 billion due to Covid-19

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

Stanbic Bank Uganda, half year profit after tax, has dropped by Shs6.6 billion due to the impact of Covid-19 on the businesses of its clients.

In its half year results published today, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms Anne Juuko, said despite the difficult operating environment, Stanbic’s performance in this first half has shown the banks resilience and commitment to implementing a robust strategy in the current economic conditions.

“We reported Profit after Tax of Shs127.4 billion, 4.9 per cent down from Shs134.0 billion in the previous year, due to the impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on clients’ business,” she said.

From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020, Stanbic Bank customer deposits grew by Shs1.1 trillion which represents a 26.6 per cent year on year growth.

Ms Juuko said: “This growth was enabled by our strong client ecosystem engagement and simplifying client onboarding. Loans and advances increased by Shs661 billion, which represents 24 per cent year on year growth registered across our varied client segments on working capital and term financing.”

Over the last six months, Stanbic bank’s total assets grew by 26.5 per cent from Shs6.1 trillion to Shs7.7 trillion.

Its total income increased by Shs23 billion, representing a 5.6 per cent increase over the same period in 2019. Net Interest Income (NII) registered growth off the back of larger interest earning investments, while Non Interest Revenue (NIR) dropped due to business disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the six months period under review, its costs rose by Shs12.4 billion or 6.2 per cent compared to last year.

In terms of Credit Relief programmes, Ms Juuuko said: “We offered credit relief programmes to companies and personal customers to minimise the impact the pandemic would have on their businesses. We also waived all charges on our digital banking platforms so that customers transacted free of charge.”

Despite the difficult environment due the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank managed to lower its interest rate in response to the Bank of Uganda monetary policy rate.

In this regard, Ms Juuko said: “We lowered our PLR twice during the period to 16 per cent which is one of the lowest PLRs of all active retail financial institutions in Uganda. Our aim is to ensure our customers can benefit from more affordable lending rates.”