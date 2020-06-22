Stop charge for online lessons, govt tells schools

By DAMALI MUKYAYE & PATIENCE AHIMBISIBWE

Government has ordered schools to stop conducting their own online teaching and charging parents fees for the service because both actions are irregular.

Mr Alex Kakooza, the Ministry of Education permanent secretary, told Daily Monitor yesterday that he received information that some schools are charging parents for the online teaching materials for learners yet government is already funding the provision of teaching materials in the mass media and asked the offending schools to stop the irregularity.

“We have heard some schools are charging for online studies. What if schools don’t open up to next year, what will happen? Will the schools set their own exams for candidate classes? It is irregular for those planning for second term. Use what government has provided on televisions, radios and print media. This is revision. Let’s not disadvantage other learners,” Mr Kakooza said in a telephone interview.

However, this does not affect international schools which do not teach local national curriculum or sit examinations under the Uganda National Examinations Board.

Following the closure of all schools after the Covid-19 lockdown in March, the Ministry of Education, through National Curriculum Development Centre, designed content to facilitate continuous online or virtual learning during the period.

Teaching content for Primary One up to Senior Six has been running in both electronic and print media such as television, radios and newspapers at government cost.

Government plan

Selected teachers are using a timetable which government designed for the various classes to conduct lessons on radio and television stations. For learners who can’t access radio and television at home, government printed work and sent it to districts for distribution to parents although there have been complaints that the printed materials are not enough.

A number of schools across the country are conducting their own virtual teaching and had planned to start second term. Some schools demanded parents to pay for the services to enable them facilitate the teachers involved.

In a circular issued on June 12, Taibah International School (TIS) informed parents that only learners who have paid up will access the online teaching service. They asked parents to pay 70 per cent of the school’s tuition fees for day scholars.

Taibah charges day students Shs1.6m, meaning 70per cent of this would translate into Shs1.12m.

The school principal, Mr Oskar Semweya, yesterday confirmed their administration was under pressure from parents who wanted their children to continue learning at a fee.

“Government promised to open schools but they didn’t. So parents asked us to go online and we had to heed to their demands. We are a private school. If we do not charge a fee for online materials, it means business at school is going to collapse,” Mr Semweya argued.

At Kampala Parents School, management wants parents to have paid Shs1.85m by July for the online teaching activities. Ms Daphine Kato, the school principal, was not available for a comment yesterday. But some parents this newspaper spoke to complained of the fee as “inconsiderate.”

Ms Irene Mutunzo, the branding and public relations officer at Greenhill Academy, said they are conducting online lessons but free of charge.