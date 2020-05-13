Stop depending entirely on mosques, Imams told

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

The Ankole-Kigezi regional Kadhi, Sheikh Abdulkarim Katamba, has advised Imams in the country to start investing in other businesses other than hoping to survive only on what they get by leading prayers at mosques.

While receiving five tons of maize flour donated to the Imams in the region by businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba at his home in Bushenyi District on Monday, Sheikh Katamba said most Imams in the region spend much of their time at mosques which makes them to entirely depend on mosques which has made them vulnerable during this period.

“We have 5000 mosques in the region which means we have 10,000 Imams and their deputies, so if you do not plan early and think beyond the mosque, you should get ready for tough times ahead,” Sheikh Katamba said.

He said the Muslim supreme council recently received a letter from the office of the Prime Minister (OPM) allowing them to collect and distribute food to the fasting Muslims so that they can have something to break their fast with.

“Imams of different mosques have been earning their food and breaking the fast from the mosques because that is their work, but at this time all the mosques are closed, schools are closed so they are earning nothing during this lockdown,” Sheikh Katamba said.

Hassan Basajjabalaba also donated three tons of maize flour to Muslims in Bushenyi District to help them during this lockdown and fasting.

“I brought this food because people are in Ramadhan season and they need food to break their fast with, but they are in the lockdown while not earning,” he said.