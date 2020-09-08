Stop impunity within NRM, Lumumba tells Museveni

By PATIENCE AHIMBISIBWE

The secretary general of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Ms Justine Lumumba, has asked President Museveni to end impunity within the ruling party before he speaks of other criminals.

This followed reports of violence and mass rigging during the party primaries held last Friday to choose flag bearers for Members of Parliament in the 2021 General Election.

Ms Lumumba said they had not received official tallies of the primaries but revealed that some party officials had been compromised to change the election results on the declaration forms.

The secretary general told Mr Museveni who was visiting the party headquarters in Kyadondo, Kampala, to flag off 400 motorcycles for sub-county NRM chairpersons to assist in mobilising for the party across the country.

Without mentioning names, Ms Lumumba cited Butemba County in Kyankwanzi District where one of the candidates used soldiers to cordon off the polling station and declared himself a winner.

Another unfortunate incident, she said, was in Apure Village, Kapjan Sub-county in Toroma County, Katakwi District, where one Theresa Akiror died after she was shot in the stomach by police.

“What is coming in from some places is not good. Some have done things with impunity… When that happens and nothing is done, the impunity hurts and scares away people. I call on you, whoever has misbehaved during this election of NRM, should be brought to book. We are not above the law,” Ms Lumumba told Mr Museveni, who is also the NRM party national chairperson.

She added: “The party called the State to come and protect members as they carry out the activity. Instead of protecting the Ugandan, her life and property, it’s the one that took her life. Impunity is what I want to see dealt with within the party before we talk about the outside. People have options to belong to other parties. But they have stuck with NRM because of your leadership. Few exceptions are reducing and removing your legacy and party. The impunity should be dealt with.

People are yearning to hear that voice. I request, let’s hear that voice today.” In his remarks, the President applauded the party’s method of lining up behind candidates while voting their representatives last Friday. He said it was one sure way to get rid of rigging.

He advised the aggrieved members to appeal if they were not satisfied with the election results instead of resorting to violence.

Museveni’s pledge

He promised to cause an investigation into the contentious issues.

“Lining up behind your candidate has worked. It has put the cheats into problems. The DR [Declaration of Results] forms must reflect what happens. If you try to change it, the villages are there unless you kill all the villagers. Instead of going to Parliament, you shall go to jail,” Mr Museveni said.

The President said a committee of at least three party elders will be created in each zone to look into the disputes arising out of the Friday elections.

The President also warned police against giving bond to individuals who have been violating people’s rights.

According to Mr Museveni, 12 people were beaten and cut with machetes in Bukono and Police has not done much.

“I told Inspector General of Police, if police have not done its work, I will do it for them by arresting them first. Some people had been arrested and given police bond. We made it clear there will be no police bond for anybody who has attacked Ugandans,” Mr Museveni charged.

Without being specific, the President said one of his ministers who was seen beating people and armed with a gun has been jailed.

State minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana was yesterday remanded by a court in Ntungamo District on charges of attempted murder, assault and threatening violence.

Background