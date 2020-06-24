250 families without food after stray elephants destroy crops 

By SANTO OJOK

More than 250 households in Juma Parish in Oyam District could starve in the near future after stray elephants destroyed their gardens.

More than 40 stray elephants from Murchison Falls National Park have been reportedly grazing in villages in Juma Parish since May. Consequently, the animals have destroyed gardens.

Some residents have also been left homeless after their huts were destroyed by the elephants.

“Elephants are coming here every day. Today, they destroyed my garden of groundnuts yet l rented the land expensively,” Ms Dorcus Aol, a resident of Akuridia Village, said.

Mr Tom Ajal, a resident of Onea A Village, said life has become very hard and they feel like leaving the area but there is nowhere to go.

“If I had land somewhere else I would pack my property and leave this area because these elephants could kill us anytime,” he said.

Ms Stella Akullo, a resident of Onea B Village, said the elephants spent three consecutive nights in her compound.

“My family is so scared. We have reported the issues to authorities several times but no action has been taken,” she said.

Mr Sam Ogwang Alunyu, the Kamdini LC3 chairperson, told Daily Monitor that fencing of the park boundary is underway.