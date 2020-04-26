Strong winds ravage Wakiso’s Bussi Island

Wakiso District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Luke Lukoda, said a team from the headquarters has been dispatched to the Island to assess the situation.

By Monitor Team

Cyclonic winds have shattered parts of Bussi Island in Wakiso District leaving one dead and at least 30 people injured.

The rain, which is said to have started at around 3.30pm and lasted for over three hours, left at least 100 families homeless.

The situation has just exacerbated the woes of an already vulnerable community where landing sites are already submerging due to rising water levels on Lake Victoria and a Covid-19 lockdown where movements were stopped.

People gather at one of the landing sites at Bussi Island to see the damaged property. Courtesy photo

The Local Council III Chairman for Bussi Sub County, Mr Kabuye Stanley described a dire need for quick relief intervention before people die of starvation and waterborne diseases.

A private hospital Rafa, owned by a non-profit agency is hospitalising the injured as is the government’s Bussi Health centre III.

“But there is need to evacuate some patients for more specialized care. I am in touch with leaders at the central government level and there is hope there will be action,” Kabuye said by telephone on Sunday.

Wakiso District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Luke Lukoda, said a team from the headquarters has been dispatched to the Island to assess the situation.

“We are coordinating from the ground and we will be filing a report to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to provide emergence support to our people. Right now we don’t know the number of households affected but we understand they are many,” Mr Lukoda said yesterday by telephone.

Mr Matiya Lwanga Bwanika the district Chairperson is expected to arrive at the site today to assess the situation.

Ms Phoebe Namulindwa (C), the Luweero Resident District Commissioner, together with the affected residents at one of the gardens destroyed by a storm at Mau village in Makulubita Sub County, Luweero District on Friday. PHOTO BY DAN WANDERA

Meanwhile in Luweero District, the rainstorm swept through seven villages in Makulubita Sub County destroying houses and crops.

The most hit villages are; Mulira, Wesunemuto, Namayamba, Kasizi, Kabira, Mau and Kalasa located in Nsanvu Parish.

According to Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Luweero Resident District Commissioner, Makulubita Sub County supplies the bulk of the food consumed by about 60 per cent of both the urban and rural population in Luweero and Nakaseke districts.

“As we confront the Covid-19 pandemic, we should quickly come to the rescue of these areas badly affected by the rainstorm. It is unfortunate that the storm has struck at a time when the country is focused on the Covid-19 pandemic. We are going to see what the district can do but we shall also contact the higher authorities and the relevant government departments for possible support,” she said.