Suspect in Nakulabye bar gunfire identified

By ANDREW BAGALA

A man alleged to have shot and injured three people in a bar at Nakulabye, a city suburb, has been identified as an Iraq private guard returnee, who has been posing as an army officer.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, identified the suspect who is currently on the run, as Ronald Mpola, a civilian.

“Mpola has been on the run. Detectives are trying to establish whether the gun he allegedly held was privately owned or an illegal one. We are also interested in knowing if he owned it or not,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire, said.

It is alleged that Mpola shot Geoffrey Burora, Geoffrey Lubi and Duncan Kahe after a brawl at Gelop Bar in Nakulabye on Sunday. Burora is a manager of Gelop Bar.

Police recovered cartridges at the scene and they are examining them as well as comparing gun prints that are in their database to see if they match.

Mpola and Kahe are also being investigated by the police on the charge of false pretence after they allegedly posed around in the bar as security personnel.

According to witnesses police interviewed, Mpola claimed to be a Uganda Peoples Defence Force officer while Kahe claimed to be a police officer.

The spokesman of the UPDF, Brig Richard Karemire said Mpola have never been a personnel for the UPDF.