Suspected cattle rustler killed in Agago

While meeting security officials and local leaders of Agago, Kitgum and Lamwo districts last month, State Minister of Defence in charge general duties, Col Okello Engola, said suspected cattle rustlers will be tried in military courts.

By CISSY MAKUMBI

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers on Monday shot dead a suspected Karamojong cattle rustler in Kurugwe Village, Paimol Sub County in Agago District.

Bows, arrows and a phone were recovered from the deceased.

It’s alleged that the deceased was in the area on the surveillance mission for the next raid.

The 5th division army spokesperson Lt Hassan Kato, told Daily Monitor that the deceased was in the company of others who managed to run away.

“We appeal to the locals at the border line with Karamoja to always be vigilant over the suspected cattle rustlers and alert security for immediate response,” he said.

On many occasions, the rustlers raid different areas with guns, spears, bows and arrows. A total of 85 heads of cattle have been stolen from Adilang Sub County in Agago District between July 2019 and July 2020.

He said that having a gun without a license is criminal which is punishable by the military court.