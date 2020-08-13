Suspected killer of IHK nurse arrested in Isingiro

The late Violet Kakai, 32, who worked with IHK as a nurse for 10 years was hacked to death in the night of last Saturday August 1, after having a domestic quarrel with her husband.

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

Police in Rwizi Region have arrested the suspected killer of IHK nurse, from his hideout in Isingiro District.

“Territorial police of Rwizi region have today (Thursday) arrested the key suspect in the murder of IHK nurse, Violet Kakai, a resident of Kasangati in Wakiso District who was hacked to death by her husband,” Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson, said.

Police have been searching for the suspected killer Simon Shimanya who has been in hiding ever since the death of Kakai.

Mr Kasasira said the suspect, a teacher by profession, was arrested and transported to Kampala for further management of the case.

“Shimanya Simon, 40, has been arrested from Isingiro District where he has been hiding and has been taken to Kampala for prosecution,” Mr Kasasira said

