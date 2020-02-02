Suspected thief arrested with eight slaughtered goats

Mr Ramathan Kaziba, the secretary Mafubira Butcher Association, criticised the suspect for pasting a negative image to meat sellers as the community will suspect they sell stolen meat to them (customers).

By PHILIP WAFULA

Police at Bugembe Police Station, Bugembe Town Council in Jinja District are holding a man who was allegedly found in possession of eight slaughtered goats, all suspected to have been stolen.

Mr Juma Wampande, a resident of Mafubira Zone A, was on Saturday arrested with the carcasses of goats as he tried to find his way through Bugembe Town Council to Jinja Town to look for the market.

The suspect was arrested at around 1.00am during a night crackdown held in the area, according to SP Uniya Namusoke, the Officer-in-Charge at Bugembe Police Station.

"Wampande together with one accomplice who is on the run, were found in possession of eight slaughtered goats wrapped in sacks while heading to an unknown destination," Ms Namusoke said. He called upon residents to reach out to the station and claim for the goats before they rot.

The suspect, however, denied the accusations, saying he was only helping a friend to transport the goats' carcasses to Jinja Town from Namutumba District.

Mr Ramathan Kaziba, the secretary Mafubira Butcher Association, criticised the suspect for pasting a negative image to meat sellers as the community will suspect they sell stolen meat to them (customers).