Suspected thief shot dead at RDC's residence

By JESSICA SABANO

One unidentified suspected thief was on Tuesday night shot dead at the residence of the Mukono Resident District Commissioner, Mr Fred Bamwine, at Kauga village in Mukono Municipality.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was trying to jump over a wall fence when Bamwine’s guards shot him.

“The suspect was sighted by the security officers at RDC Bamwine’s residence and they first warned him but he insisted on climbing the fence. When he jumped in, he was shot and died instantly," he said.

Mr Owoyesigire said the body was taken to the city mortuary in Mulago as investigations continue.

Efforts to get RDC Bamwine’s comment were futile as our repeated calls went unanswered.

Ms Lydia Namaganda, a neighbour to the RDC, said they were sleeping when they heard gun shots but feared to move out and check what had happened.

"We kept indoor until morning when we moved out and heard other neighbours saying a thief was shot dead," she said.

Another resident, Mr Yusuf Mukasa said he heard the gun shots and opened his door for after a few minutes to check out.

He said after sometime in the night while pimping through the window, he saw a patrol vehicle heading to RDCs home to pick up the body.