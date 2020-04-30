By URN

A suspected thug has been shot dead in Wakiso District. Jamil Muwonge an alleged member of the notorious criminal gang was shot dead on Wednesday in a police operation at Bulamu village, Kasaganti Town Council.

Muwonge infamously known as the South Pole was allegedly part of a criminal gang that has been terrorizing people in and around Kasaganti areas.

"Muwonge was first shot in the leg as a way to disable him but he tried to attack one of the police officers and he was shot dead by another officer to save his colleague," said Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango.

Mr Onyango said Muwonge's suspected accomplices fled in the process but security agencies are hunting for them.

"We want to appreciate our officers for confronting the criminals who had become a problem to the residents," Onyango said.

Last month Kampala Metropolitan police commander, Moses Kafeero, led a hunt for suspected criminals terrorising residents in various parts of the City.

More 1,000 suspects were arrested particularly on Northern Bypass after dozens of complaints from pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.