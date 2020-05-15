Sweden gives Shs17b to boost research at Makerere

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Sweden has extended more funding to Makerere University to facilitate research for two years following the university’s request.

Yesterday, Mr Per Lindgarde, the Swedish Ambassador, and Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere Vice Chancellor, signed the agreement to extend support worth more than Shs17b ($4.5m) that was approved in May this year.

Mr Lindgarde said this support targets PhD completion grants, quality assurance for local PhD programmes, development of relevant policies and implementation guidelines that have an impact on postgraduate training and environment research, among others.

“The aim is to consolidate the research capacity to generate knowledge and promote research uptake for national and regional development by 2022. This support is aimed at consolidating the achievement of the previous four phases of research cooperation,” Mr Lindgarde said yesterday in Kampala.

Mr Lindgarde added that all the five Ugandan public universities will benefit from the above activities as the support to those universities is channelled through Makerere University.

Last year, Sweden stopped funding Makerere University research projects, saying it was time for the Ugandan government to take over.

Following this, government extended Shs30b to Makerere University in the financial year 2019/2020 for research.

Prof Nawangwe said the new funding will be committed to consolidating the achievements of the previous Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency investments in Uganda and support the continuing 100 PhD students to complete their study programmes.