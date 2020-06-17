By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in Mbale District in eastern Uganda are hunting for a driver of a commuter taxi which knocked a soldier who had been deployed to enforce preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Lance corporal Jacob Sanyu attached to Bugema Army Barracks in Mbale District was on Tuesday left fighting for his life after a taxi knocked him at Bugema traffic check point along Mbale- Tororo road where he had been deployed.

The Elgon UPDF Spokesperson, Mr Jude Wandera said Sanyu was knocked while crossing the road to stop the taxi.

"It's true our soldier was knocked by a taxi driver. He sustained serious injuries on his leg and head and was rushed to Mbale Regional Referral hospital for medication," Mr Wandera said.

However, he was later transferred to Bombo Army hospital with several injuries including a broken leg for better treatment.

"The driver abandoned his taxi at the scene and took off after the incident. The joint operation by police and UPDF has commenced to look for the driver," he said.

Mr Wandera said they are hunting for the driver who will be charged in courts of law upon arrest.

"We condemned such behaviours. Cases of drivers knocking members of security have become rampant," he said.

The Elgon Police Spokesman, Mr Rogers Taitika said the taxi was towed to Mbale Central Police Station as investigation go on.

In April this year, a boda-boda rider in Mbale District was arrested for knocking and injuring a police officer on duty in Nakaloke Town council. According to police, Hassan Namwejawo knocked Corporal Mawazi Kidubuka who was on duty and broke his leg.