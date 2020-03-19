Teacher held over defiling P.5 pupil

By TOM MALABA

Police have arrested a Primary Five teacher of Arianna Junior School in Kyebando, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old Primary Five pupil of the same school. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning after the girl’s mother reported a case of aggravated defilement at Kyebando Police Post. The mother is a refugee from North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who fled to Uganda after the girl’s father was killed. The Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said the suspect is detained at Nansana Police Station.

“We have taken the girl to the police surgeon, who examined her and confirmed she was defiled,” Mr Onyango said, adding that investigations into the matter were ongoing. Speaking after the arrest of the suspect, the victim’s mother said: “On Monday, when my daughter returned home from school, I noticed that she had been beaten. When I asked her what had happened, she told me her teacher had beaten her for refusing to take books to his home.”

Defiled repeatedly

The girl told her mother that her teacher was defiling her whenever she took books to his house in the neighbourhood in Kyebando Zone.

The mother said she had grown weary of the teacher’s constant demands to her daughter to take books to his house but did not think he was defiling her.

The girl also showed her mother chits (now in police custody) in which the suspect allegedly threatens to report the victim to her mother.

“In one of the chits, he threatened to expose the videos he has been recording of him having sex with the girl,” the mother said.

Speaking to the Daily Monitor, the girl narrated how the same teacher had been defiling her 12-year-old friend before she was moved to a boarding school.

“Whenever I went to his home, he would ask me to close the door and remove my clothes before sleeping with me. He would then threaten to report me to my parents if I told anyone,” the victim said.

When the Daily Monitor visited the school on Tuesday, the head teacher, Mr Patrick Segawa, declined to comment about the allegations against his teacher.