Teacher, managers detained over death of Top Class pupil

By ANDREW BAGALA

KAMPALA- Police have detained a school director, a head teacher and a teacher on charges of murder and negligence.

The arrest follows the death of a pupil who was allegedly caned by her teacher.

The pupil on Tuesday succumbed to injuries at Mulago Hospital.

Albaqueen Kainerugaba, 6, a Top Class pupil at Home Kindergarten in Najeera Township, a city suburb, was alleged beaten by her teacher, on February 27, 2020.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the teacher was punishing her for indiscipline.

"After the incident, the child developed health complications and was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital. The parents and the school administration had agreed to sort the issue out without the involvement of police until the situation deteriorated yesterday," Mr Onyango said.

Mr Onyango said that a team of detectives was sent to Mulago National Referral Hospital to interview the pupil only to be told that she had just passed away.

"We then looked for the teacher. We were told by the school management that she was dismissed after the incident. Her phone was switched off. Our detectives traced her in Katabi, Entebbe, where she had got a new teaching job," he said.

He said statements of the pupil's parents have been recorded.

Detectives, Mr Onyango said, will record a statement from the detained suspects on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education and Sports banned corporal punishment in schools.

However, teachers have continued to subject students to the punishment.