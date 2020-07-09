Tegu: What we know, don’t know

By ANDREW BAGALA

KAMPALA- Emmanuel Tegu, a third-year veterinary medicine student of Makerere University, died at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday July 4. This is what we know about the case.

On 27 June, Tegu left his sister’s place in Namungoona, Rubaga Division in Kampala City, for his church at Makerere University. He informed his girlfriend that he was going to church.

At around 10pm, he was found by the police patrol team at Makerere University.

He then reportedly engaged a police officer, who fired three bullets in the air to scare him. Tegu reportedly had no identification documents on him.

Police received a call from the area councillor about an incident of mob action and reported it as a case of mob action of a suspected thief.

The police picked the injured Tegu and took him to Mulago hospital, where his relatives found him the next day.

Despite police recording a case of mob action, the area officers did not follow up on the case to record any statement from Tegu.

The officers also did not visit the scene again to record statements from witnesses.

On 29, the victim was discharged from Mulago hospital with injuries. On June 30, he was taken to Mild May Sseguku for treatment and a CT scan was done, but there were no injuries on his brain.

He was the referred to Rubaga Hospital for a kidney scan and thereafter referred to Mulago hospital where he was admitted on July 3, and passed on.

Nine days after he was beaten, police arrested suspects including private security guards working for SGA, who were guarding Centenary Bank at Makerere University. This was after the intervention of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Stephen Sabiiti Muzeeyi.

Centenary Bank at Makerere University did not have external CCTV cameras.

However, the CCTV camera at St Augustine Chapel captured part of the moments of the fracas between the deceased and the guards.

Fr Josephat Ddungu, the chaplain of St Augustine Chapel, has handed over the footage of the incident to the police.

What we don’t know

We do not know Tegu’s mental health. Police say he had bipolar disorder but neither his relatives nor doctors have corroborated the claim.

It is not known whether he went for a prayer session or not.

We do not know the people who assaulted him neither do we know how many they were.

The cause of Tegu’s death is also not yet known. The relatives said they had not received any postmortem report on Tegu’s cause of death three days since he died.