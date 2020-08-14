By Faith Amongin

President Museveni has finally spoken out on the demolition of St. Peter’s Church Ndeeba, which was razed down on Sunday night following a land dispute.

The incident which set tongues wagging from all corners finally got the President visiting the scene on Friday morning.

A number of leaders including the Vice Presiedent Edward Ssekandi, the Kattikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the clergy led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba, ministers and several others have been visited the site and have strongly condemned the act, calling for reprimand of persons involved.

The Archbishop during his visit on Tuesday, tasked government to ensure that the Church is reconstructed, terming its demolition as an act of barbarism and an attack on all Christians worldwide.

Well, the Archbishop’s prayer could be 'answered' soon, as the President while visiting the site this morning, gave assurance that the Church will retain the land and pledged government support in rebuilding it.

“I am going to invite the Namirembe Diocese Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Luwalira, and engage all parties involved. The bottom line is that the Church will retain this land and we shall build a new church. I have now joined this war,” Mr Museveni said on his twitter handle.

The President condemned the act and promised to have those responsible for the demoltion punished. He also rubbished claims that government was behind the demolition, he urged that such reports should be treated with utmost contempt.

“Even if the church was in the wrong, ordering demolition was extreme. Dialogue would have resolved this matter. Judges should have limits and understand public interest. Demolishing a church is a curse,” the President said.

Senior police officers and eleven other suspects have since been arrested in connection with the demolition of the church. They were on Thursday arraigned before Makindye Court magistrate where they were remanded to Kitalya prison.