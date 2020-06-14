The new faces at City Hall

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

President Museveni has after more than a year of Jennifer Musisi’s resignation as Executive Director, nominated her successor to take over at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The President overlooked acting executive director Andrew Kitaka by appointing one of the presidential advisors, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, to take over as the substantive head of the Authority.

Mr Kitaka will now retreat to his portfolio as director of engineering and technical services after one year on the top seat at City Hall.

In a widely circulated letter, Mr Museveni has also replaced two directors, whose contracts, we understand, had expired.

Those replaced are Ms Harriet Mudondo, who has been the director of gender, community services and production. She is being replaced by deputy Lord Mayor Sarah Kanyike; while Mr Richard Lule is being replaced by Ms Grace Akullo as director of administration and human resource management.

Mr Museveni, who wants the Public Service Commission to interview the nominees, said identification of people to take over as KCCA top brass has been based on integrity search.

“We have used integrity hunting to identify the persons mentioned above,” the President wrote in a letter seen by this newspaper.

According to the President’s letter, the changes seem to have also created another posts at City Hall, but they will be filled through the normal process of advertising.

The changes at KCCA have not affected embattled director of physical planning, Mr Moses Atwine, who the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), wants out on grounds that he does not qualify for the position.

Appearing before Cosase on July 24 last year, Public Service Commission chairman Justice Ralph Ochan admitted that Mr Atwine was wrongly appointed to the position he is currently holding.

“Even this waiver, I should have rejected it and for the appointment of Moses Atwiine, I can only add this, that I am ready to receive guidance soon from Parliament through the committee,” he said.

Cosase, led by Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa, while interfacing with KCCA officials about the queries raised in the Auditor General’s report of 2017/2018, discovered that Mr Atwine was holding office with no qualifications.

The latest development is also likely to cause more headache to Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who will have to find from among the councillors another deputy Lord Mayor to finish the term with since Ms Kanyike is crossing into administration as director for of gender.

The Lord Mayor was set to address a press conference yesterday afternoon to respond to the latest developments at City Hall, which has for more than a week gone into disarray after four officials tested positive for Covid-19.

Dorothy Kisaka- New executive director

Ms Kisaka, if successful after the interview, will be coming in as the executive director of KCCA, replacing Ms Jennifer Musisi, who resigned in 2018.

She is a lawyer by profession and practiced with Kiyimba-Kisaka & Company Advocates between 1999 and 2014. She is a lawyer, and graduated from Makerere University in 1987.

Currently, Ms Kisaka is a senior presidential advisor at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), where she is tasked with coordinating political and non-political actors to implement public policy.

Still at OPM, she is the deputy head of the Delivery Unit charged with fast-tracking service delivery by the government.

President Museveni added her another role of being the secretary to the National Covid-19 Response Fund and she has been directly involved in receiving cash donations from different individuals and organisations.

Before becoming a presidential advisor, Ms Kisaka was a commissioner in Electoral Commission between 2010 and 2014 under former chairperson Badru Kiggundu.

Other institutions she has served are; Board chairperson for Development Associates International; executive director at Destiny Consult; and Africa representative on Haggai International Board. Ms Kisaka went to Gayaza High School, Makerere University and also got two Master degrees from Uganda Martyrs University and York St John University, UK.

David Galabuzi - New deputy executive director

Mr Galabuzi, an engineer, comes in with a wealth of experience having worked in the transport sector for a long time.

“Over the past 15 years, I have majorly worked in the transport sector in top level decision-making roles,” Mr Galabuzi writes on his LinkedIn profile.

He has offered engineering expertise in Road Agency Formation Unit and Uganda National Roads Authority, all under the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Away from public service, Mr Galabuzi is the founder of Basic Group Ltd, where his expertise has been hired to help in negotiating loans to finance infrastructure development, preparing of investment plans and project investment plans, among others.

Some of his key career accomplishment are; secured project financing of up to $2b; managed feasibility and design studies for 3,000km of road upgrading/reconstruction; made technical audits on design studies on 1,000km of roads; managed the involuntary resettlement process for more than 3,000km of roads; prepared 10-year road investment plan; and conducted impact evaluation studies for more than 700km of completed projects.

Sarah Kanyike - Director of gender

Until she gets interviewed and finally appointed as the director for gender, labour and social development, Ms Kanyika is the deputy Lord Mayor of KCCA. She assumed this position in 2016.

The 56-year-old is a renowned politician in Makindye East, where she is the Division Councillor to KCCA on the ticket of the Democratic Party.

During that time, she was also elected speaker to council during the tenure of the late John Ssebana Kizito as mayor of the then Kampala City Council between 1998 and 2006.

Ms Kanyike will be the third prominent woman Mr Museveni has hooked from the Opposition DP. First was the late Maria Mutagambwa, who joined government and served as minister for Tourism and the second is Ms Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, who is now the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs. Ms Nakiwala is seeking the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag for Bukomansimbi District Woman MP seat.

Ms Kanyike, who lost in attempt to represent Makindye East in Parliament in 2006, was a teacher, who worked at Kibuli Secondary School where she taught Islam and History.

She went to Makerere University, Kibuli SS and Kibuli Demonstration School.

Dr Daniel Okello Ayem – New director, public health

He has been holding the same portfolio but in acting capacity. Dr Okello will now fully take over as director of public health and environment, which has the mandate to facilitate and provide support to ensuring health and productivity of citizens; and a clean, habitable and sustainable community for the city.

With skills in healthcare management, public health, clinical research, healthcare information technology, epidemiology, and health policy, Dr Okello has worked with KCCA for the last eight years.

A graduate of Makerere University and with Master in Health Services Management from Uganda Martyrs University, Dr Okello also worked as deputy director, curative services.

Grace Akullo - Director, human resource

The first thing about the name of the new appointee is that she is not Grace Akullo the director of CIID in the Uganda Police Force. She is totally a different Akullo.

An expert in human resource development, performance management and quality assurances, Ms Akullo brings in a lot of experience having worked as the principal commissioner of Human Resource Management at the Public Service Commission.