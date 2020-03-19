Thieves abandon loot after vehicle fails to start

According to Mr Fred Isabirye, a resident of Kamuli Municipality, cases of burglary have become rampant and called upon police to tighten up security.

By SAM CALEB OPIO

Residents of Kamuli Municipal Council were on Tuesday stunned after a vehicle which was allegedly used in a robbery was abandoned with its loot after failing to start.

The thieves are reported to have broken into a boutique on Adams Road opposite Kamuli Seventh Day Adventist Church, operated by Ms Sophie Ngobi.

However, after loading electronic and manual sewing machines, garments and other assorted items, the vehicle, a Toyota Ipsum, failed to start forcing the robbers to flee.

Mr Michael Kasadha, the Busoga north police spokesperson, said they towed the vehicle (with the stolen items) to Kamuli Central Police Station and started hunting the fugitives.

“We are investigating the matter and we will establish the persons behind the gang,” Mr Kasadha said.

He added that Ms Diana Kamukama, whose names the motor vehicle Third Party insurance cover is registered, will be investigated.

“They [robbers] could have abandoned the vehicle through panic and shock,” Mr Kasadha said.

According to Mr Fred Isabirye, a resident of Kamuli Municipality, cases of burglary have become rampant and called upon police to tighten up security.

