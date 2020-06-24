Recently, a suspect who entered into the country through the porous entry point along Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border point in Kasese District tested positive and was transferred to Fort Portal regional referral hospital where he is receiving treatment from.

By JOEL KAGUTA

Kasese District Covid-19 taskforce has isolated three Congolese nationals at Bwera Government Hospital after entering Uganda illegally.

"When I was told that they are Congolese who had been intercepted, I immediately notified all the higher offices including the office of the District Health Officer and my Chairperson so that we forge a way forward before they could mingle with other people” said Mr Edward Njura, the Assistant Community Development Officer at Muhokya Sub County.

Dr Samuel Muhindo Kabinga, the District Surveillance Focal Person, said that the trio were isolated because they entered the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo which has high number of Covid-19 cases.

He said that the other two suspected Covid-19 patients are isolated at Bugoye Health centre in Bugoye Sub County after they also travelled illegally from Kampala last week. Kasese has been among the 40 districts that have been on lockdown until Tuesday.

According to Mr Kabinga, the locals got suspicious when they saw new people in the area and no one knew where they were coming from. This left them in fear wondering who had so far got in contact with them and they notified their leaders which led to their isolation.

Mr Kabinga said that all the five suspects were later transferred to one of the quarantine centres at Bwera Government Hospital in Mpondwe Lhubiriha town Council.

