Three Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital

Saturday April 11 2020

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda (R) and Health Minister, Dr Ruth A

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda (R) and Health Minister, Dr Ruth Aceng arrive at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital where the patients are set to be released. Photo by Kelvin Atuhaire 

By Kelvin Atuhaire

Three Covid-19 patients are set to be discharged from Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital after recovering fully.

Health officials who are at the forefront of the treatment say that 15 others are to be discharged either on Sunday or Monday.

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Health Minister Ruth Aceng and other officials are at the hospital to witness the event.

Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Uganda, about 3,600 samples have been tested and 53 have turned out to be positive.

Entebbe Grade B Hospital has been handling 31 cases while 20 cases are receiving treatment at  Mulago National Specialised Hospital, Adjumani  and Hoima hospitals are handling one case each.

Three hundred and thirty eight samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for COVID-19 on Thursday were negative.

A cumulative of 3,862 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uganda, where 538 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 571 contacts  to the confirmed cases are under follow up, according to the Director General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa.

