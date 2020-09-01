Three arrested for impersonating UPDF officers

BY DENIS EDEMA

The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) have arrested three people for allegedly soliciting money from families in Bugembe, Kakira and Budondo in Jinja City, while promising to conscript their children into the army.

The Jinja zonal UPDF Spokesperson, Capt Edwin Mawanda, confirmed the arrest of the suspects who are currently being interrogated at Gadafi Barracks in Jinja to establish their intentions.

According to Capt Mawanda, the suspects, while holding out as 'military officers', went about soliciting money from the youths, while promising to recruit them into the UPDF.

“We are investigating them to find out who they are, why they use the military yet they are civilians,” Capt Mawanda said.

He added that whenever the army is carrying out its recruitment, village security personnel are informed and all information is relayed in both print and broadcast media.

“I therefore inform our people in Busoga Sub-region to be very mindful of conmen; I also encourage the public to report anybody who misuses our military uniform because the army is a disciplined institution,” Capt Mawanda added.

He, however, declined to reveal the suspects' identities, saying they are still undergoing investigations.