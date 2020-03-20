Three siblings seek Shs300 million from EC over dad’s death

By JULIET KIGONGO

KAMPALA- Three children have dragged the Electoral Commission (EC) to court seeking a Shs300 million compensation for the death of their father.

In a suit filed in the High Court in Kampala, Mr Kayondo Mwanje, Ms Sulaina Nakalyango and Ms Zazifa Namwanje, accuse EC of negligence which caused the death of Ramanzan Rwakarara, their father.

The children say in suit that on October 25, 2019, a white double cabin pick-up belonging to the EC, knocked their father dead at Kyalimuka Trading Centre on Rakai –Lwamagwa Road.

The children contend that Mr Nathan Tumwebaze, the EC driver was negligent because he failed to reduce speed in a town centre.

They state that the death of their father left a financial gap since he was the family’s sole bread winner.

jkigongo@ug.nationmedia.com