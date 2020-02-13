Three suspected Kampala serial pickpockets remanded

By BETTY NDAGIRE

The Officer in Charge (OC) of Baganda Bus Park police post in downtown Kampala has told court that there was some peace and calm in the city last Christmas after arresting three suspect serial pickpockets.

Mr Bayana Namakhayo was testifying in a case in which Stanley Sebuguzi, 44, Muhammad Nsubuga, 30, and Francis Odoi, 25, are accused of causing havoc in the city by stealing other people’s possessions from their bags.

The OC explained that at the police post, they received several complaints from the LCI defence secretary of areas around Baganda Bus Park that pick pockets were increasingly bothering pedestrians by cutting their handbags and snatching their belongings.

“As a team with other police officers we set off down town to search for these goons. When we got to town we stood at various points and watched these pickpockets move back and forth seeking out those to rob. I am the one who arrested Odoi after his failed attempt to deep his hand in some lady’s bag. I could not wait to see an offence committed. I had to capture him fast,” Mr Namakhayo told court on Wednesday.

Sebuguzi and Nsubuga were reportedly working together. They would surround their victim before grabbing his or her bag.

“We as well observed the duo attempt their tactics on unsuspicious person but, we grabbed them as well before they could commit the offence. Your honour, the Christmas Eve in 2019 was really peaceful in areas around Kiseka market, Nakivubo Channel after arresting these three suspects which made us confirm that they were part of the group snatching people’s belongings,” Mr Namakhayo added.

Prosecution contends that the three on December 3, 2019 along Nabugabo Street in Kampala obstructed and inconvenienced the public in exercise of their common rights thereby leading to the conclusion that they are a common nuisance.

They were further remanded to Luzira Prison as hearing continues.