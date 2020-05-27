Thugs hit trader, make off with Shs300m

By ANDREW BAGALA

Kampala- Police in Kampala are hunting for thugs who punched a businessman into coma yesterday and grabbed a bag containing Shs300m before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The incident happened at midday near Stanbic Bank Nakivubo branch in downtown, Kampala.

The victims were two Somali nationals who work with Amal Forex Bureau in Kisenyi Parish, Central Division.

They are Ahmed Hassan, the assistant manager, and Ismael Mohammad, the cashier.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said one of the suspected robbers has been arrested but the money is yet to be recovered.

“It is suspected that the thugs trailed the victims from Kisenyi. The victims drove in a Toyota Wish and picked Shs380m from DTB Bank at Equatorial Mall branch. They then proceeded to Stanbic Bank where they deposited Shs80m,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said as the duo walked with the bag containing Shs300m at Equatorial Mall towards their car, one thug approached Mr Hassan, who was holding the bag, and punched him in the face.

“He fell down. The thug picked the bag, run to a waiting motorcycle and they rode off,” he said.

The Flying Squad Unit followed the suspects but was only able to arrest one.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the President had earlier advised the business community to use private security firms to carry large sums of money but many disregarded the message.

The cases

In 2019, 426 cases of robbery of cash were registered in which victims lost Shs3.2b. Only Shs150m was recovered.