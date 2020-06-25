Tororo cement drags customer to court over Shs1 billion

By JULIET KIGONGO

Tororo cement factory has sued a business company seeking to recover over a billion shillings alleging that it supplied materials and goods to the company but never received full payment.

The cement factory in its suit before the High Court in Kampala claims to have supplied materials and goods to Mr Ali Kakooza trading as United Star Enterprise worth over Shs1b between January and December 2014.

They further contend that the business company paid them part of the said money after which it defaulted on paying the remaining balance.

“The defendant (Mr Kakooza) had earlier on mortgaged to the plaintiff (Tororo cement) land comprised in Busiro block No.468 Plot No15 land at Kaluluga as security for the goods to be advanced to the defendant,” reads in part the court documents.

In his sworn affidavit, Tororo cement’s senior manager sales and marketing, Mr Banerjee Krishendu states that Mr Kakooza breached their agreement by not paying the outstanding balance yet the security given is not enough to settle the outstanding balance.

“I verily believe that the defendant has no defence for his failure to pay,” Mr Krishendu stated in his affidavit to support their case.

According to the Mortgage Act (No 8 of 2009) that was agreed on by the two parties, Mr Kakooza agreed to secure all or part of the value of any goods and material already supplied and be supplied on credit by way of a legal mortgage executed in respect of the mortgage property above; together with all buildings and improvements which are or may be erected, described and in the manner appearing and a sum of up to Shs500m.

It is further stated that the company availing the goods and materials on credit remains subject to the conditions stipulated in the mortgage terms and conditions document dated on the date the mortgage is signed and shall be deemed to be incorporated.